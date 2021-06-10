Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 10 at 3:39PM CDT until June 10 at 4:15PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 10 at 3:39PM CDT until June 10 at 4:15PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WIUpdated
At 339 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 7 miles southeast of Boulder Junction to near Eagle
River, moving southeast at 10 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Eagle River.
Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside
should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from
windows.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.