Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 10 at 3:39PM CDT until June 10 at 4:15PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 339 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 7 miles southeast of Boulder Junction to near Eagle

River, moving southeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Eagle River.

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from

windows.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.