Skip to Content

Scientists hail golden age to trace bird migration with tech

New
12:25 am National news from the Associated Press

TAKOMA PARK, Md. (AP) — A new antenna on the International Space Station and receptors on the Argos satellite — combined with the shrinking size of tracking chips and batteries — are allowing scientists to remotely monitor small animal and songbird movements in much greater detail than ever before. Researchers hope to create what one scientist calls, “an ‘Internet of animals’ – a collection of sensors around the world giving us a better picture of the movement of life on the planet.” One ongoing study involves using new satellite tags to track migration routes of the American robin, an iconic songbird. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content