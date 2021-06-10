Scattered storms today and tomorrow

More hot weather for today and tomorrow before a nice break from the humidity over the weekend. During the transition to less heat, there will be a chance of a few storms.

Today: Sunny to partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 50% chance of scattered storms later in the afternoon, especially north of Wausau.

High: 91 Wind: South 5-10

Tonight: A chance of isolated storms early, then scattered clouds and muggy.

Low: 69 Wind: SE around 5

Friday: Partly cloudy, warm and muggy with a 70% chance of scattered showers or storms.

High: 89 Wind: South 5-15

Today will be similar to the last two days. We will start out with mostly sunny conditions. It will be hot and humid, and then a few thunderstorms could pop up late. The highest chance of a few storms will be north of Marathon county. A couple of the storms might produce some brief strong wind and hail as well. High temps will reach the upper 80s to low 90s and winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph. Friday will almost be a copy of today, except that there will be more clouds and there will be a higher chance of thunderstorms across more of the area. Even though there is a higher chance of rain, it is still not a guarantee that everyone will get hit by the wet weather. Friday will be quite muggy with highs in the upper 80s to around 90, but the threat of severe weather is not too high.

The wind will shift to the northwest on Saturday and it will be a “fresh” breeze bringing in drier air. Saturday will still be warm with highs in the low to mid 80s, but the stickiness will be gone. There should be plenty of sun Saturday afternoon and again on Sunday. Highs on Sunday will be a little warmer again, topping out in the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday evening a cold front will move in from the north and this will produce a chance of scattered storms, primarily in the Northwoods. This front will also cool things down for early next week. We should end up with a good amount of sun on Monday and Tuesday with high temps more in the normal range for this time of year. The mercury should reach 80 on Monday and remain in the comfortable upper 70s for Tuesday.

Pollen Count Yesterday June 9th, Tree Pollen 7 (low), Grass Pollen 4 (low)

Have an fine Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 10-June-2021

On this date in weather history: 1988 - Three dozen cities, mostly in the eastern U.S., reported record low temperatures for the date, including Elkins, WV, with a reading of 33 degrees. Unseasonably hot weather continued in the Northern High Plains Region. The record high of 105 degeees at Williston, ND, was their seventh in eight days. (The National Weather Summary)