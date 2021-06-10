Playoff Punchouts; Prep highlights 6/10/21

(WAOW) -- Prep sports from the area are all determining their post season destiny's.

In a fair amount of totally unfair matchups, Pacelli boys baseball smoked Wild Rose 10-0 starting off with an inside the park home run from Brycen Cashin.

For girls soccer, Assumption slid into a 6-0 win over Richland Center thanks to two goals from Kayla Kerkman and company.

Tonight's winners will advance through their individual postseason brackets.

Here are the scores from the rest of the postseason games

BASEBALL

Iola-Scandinavia 6 Almond-Bancroft 0

Altoona 10 Merrill 11

Antigo 16 Tomahawk 2

Assumption 5 Port Edwards 9

Athens 13 Northland Lutheran 3

Bonduel 12 Weyauwega-Fremont 2

Clintonville 11 Northland Pines 1

Hayward 5 Lakeland 5

Marathon 4 Spencer 0

Mosinee 8 Abby/Colby 0

Neillsville 13 Necedah 3

Nekoosa 3 Auburndale 4

Newman 10 Butternut/Mercer 0

Owen-Withee 8 Loyal 6

Pacelli 10 Wild Rose 0

Phillips 20 Cornell/Lake Holcom 6

Pittsville 17 Alma Center Lincoln 0

Rib Lake 18 Prentice 0

Witt-Birn 13 Manawa 1

GIRLS SOCCER