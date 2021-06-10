Pakistani police arrests cleric over threats to kill Malala

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say they have arrested a cleric after a video of him went viral on social media, in which he threatens Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai over her recent comments about marriage. The cleric was arrested on Wednesday in northwestern Pakistan. The police say he threatened to target Malala with a suicide attack when she returns to Pakistan, allegedly because of her comments to British Vogue magazine about marriage that he claims insulted Islam. Yousafzai has been living in Britain since 2012, after the Pakistani Taliban shot and seriously wounded her over her work for the promotion of girls’ education. Yousafzai was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014.