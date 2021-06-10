Packers TE Sternberger suspended 2 games under drug policy

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers reserve tight end Jace Sternberger has been suspended without pay for the first two games of the season for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. The decision by the league means Sternberger will miss the Packers’ Sept. 12 opener at New Orleans and Sept. 20 home game against Detroit. He will be eligible to return to the active roster Sept. 21, and he could play as early as Sept. 26 at San Francisco. Sternberger remains eligible to participate in preseason games, as well as all practices. He was a third-round draft pick out of Texas A&M in 2019.