Federal investigators to examine deadly Phoenix tanker crash

PHOENIX (AP) — Federal safety officials say they’ll investigate a crash in which authorities say a milk tanker going too fast collided with seven passenger vehicles on a Phoenix freeway, killing four people and injuring at least nine. The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the crash occurred late Wednesday after the tanker “failed to slow for traffic congestion.” The National Transportation Safety Board says it’s sending nine investigators to conduct a safety investigation. An agency spokesman says the investigation will include studying whether the crash could have been prevented if the tanker was equipped with electronic safety devices such as automatic emergency braking.