Message in a jacket: Jill Biden offers ‘love’ during UK trip

CARBIS BAY, England (AP) — Jill Biden is sending a message of “love” as she accompanies her husband President Joe Biden overseas. The first lady wore a black jacket with the word “love” outlined on the back in silver beading as she and the president met with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Thursday. She told reporters she wanted people to feel a sense of “unity” and “hope” after a difficult year marked by the pandemic. Biden’s jacket stood in contrast to the jacket that former first lady Melania Trump wore during a visit to a migrant child detention center in 2018. Its message read: “I really don’t care.”