Madison police searching for suspect in campus battery

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) -- Authorities are searching for a man accused of beating another man after a verbal argument escalated on June 2, sending the victim to the hospital.

According to an incident report, the battery took place in the area of West Johnson Street and East Campus Mall. The suspect allegedly struck another man during an argument before leaving the scene.

The victim was hospitalized from the incident.

Anyone with information on the man pictured or the incident itself is asked to contact the MPD at (608) 255-2345 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.