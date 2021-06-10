Leftist teacher inches toward victory in disputed Peru vote

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru has finished tallying votes in the country’s tight presidential contest but no winner has been declared, with electoral authorities saying they are scrutinizing a small number of ballots amid unproven claims of possible vote tampering leveled by the apparent loser. With votes from rural areas and Peruvian embassies abroad fully in Thursday, leftist Pedro Castillo maintains a narrow lead of 70,774 votes over conservative Keiko Fujimori. But the electoral tribunal is expected to take a week or more to officially declare a winner. Fujimori says as many as 200,000 votes could still be up for grabs.