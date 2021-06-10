Learn ways to handle garden weeds with virtual classes

Getting ready to pick up the trowel again this summer? You can take part in one of two virtual sessions to learn ways to tackle those pesky weeds.

Learn the best way to manage weeds before they get out of hand with a free virtual talk with the Marathon County Public Library and Extension Marathon County.

The classes are free and open to the public. Registration is required.

There are two identical sessions you can take part in via Zoom:

June 10 | 2:30 - 3:30 p.m. | Click here to register

June 17 | 7:00 - 8:00 p.m. | Click here to register