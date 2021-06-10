Lawyers: Avenatti shamed, merits leniency for Nike extortion

NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for Michael Avenatti say he should spend no more than six months behind bars after a jury concluded he tried to extort $25 million from Nike. They told a judge in a sentencing memorandum late Wednesday that the once high-flying California lawyer had suffered enough from a stint in prison when his bail was revoked and from public ridicule. They said Nike and a man who ran a youth basketball league in Los Angeles he once represented had not lost money from the crime and a recurrence was impossible since Avenatti will never practice law again. Avenatti is free on bail but must remain at home pending the June 30 sentencing.