Kayaks are hard to come by in Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — If you're looking to go Kayaking this summer, you may not want to wait long to purchase one.

High demand combined with factory shut downs during the COVID-19 pandemic have made popular outdoor equipment like bikes and kayaks hard to come by. It's a trend that began in 2020 and is continuing to this day.

Many outdoor stores are doing what they can to get gear in, but say they're seeing month-long delays.

"It's going to come down to availability. We can't get any more boats nor can anybody else. I know people in the state of Wisconsin as well as all over the U.S. that there's parts that are missing, the boat suppliers can't find seats and things like that," Owner of Shepherd and Schaller Robb Shepherd said.

He says his shop does have kayaks and accessories stocked in the store but once they run out there is no telling when they will get more in.