Flood Advisory issued June 10 at 7:55PM CDT until June 10 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 755 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding.

Between 2 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall

amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional

rain will result in minor flooding.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Rhinelander, Newbold, Woodboro, Crystal Lake Scout Reservation,

Rainbow Flowage, Willow Reservoir, Squirrel Lake, Willow Lake,

Minocqua, Three Lakes, Woodruff, Sugar Camp, Hazelhurst, Lake

Tomahawk, Enterprise, Monico, Roosevelt, Mc Naughton, Goodnow and

Crescent Corner.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.