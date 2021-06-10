Flood Advisory issued June 10 at 7:55PM CDT until June 10 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Flood Advisory issued June 10 at 7:55PM CDT until June 10 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WIUpdated
At 755 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding.
Between 2 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall
amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional
rain will result in minor flooding.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Rhinelander, Newbold, Woodboro, Crystal Lake Scout Reservation,
Rainbow Flowage, Willow Reservoir, Squirrel Lake, Willow Lake,
Minocqua, Three Lakes, Woodruff, Sugar Camp, Hazelhurst, Lake
Tomahawk, Enterprise, Monico, Roosevelt, Mc Naughton, Goodnow and
Crescent Corner.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.