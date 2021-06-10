As children return to classrooms, stores expect strong sales

NEW YORK (AP) — As more children go back to the physical classroom, families are expected to spend robustly on a wide range of items, particularly trendy clothing for the critical back-to-school season, according to one key spending measure. Mastercard SpendingPulse, which tracks spending across all payment forms including cash, forecasts that spending will be up 5.5% during the July 15 to Sept. 6 period compared with the year-ago period, which saw a meager 1.2% increase when the pandemic threw a wrench in schools’ reopening plans. The figures exclude sales from autos and gas. The rosy forecast, issued Thursday, comes as retailers, particularly mall-based stores are seeing a rebound as newly vaccinated shoppers feel safe going out and socializing.