Building collapse kills 11 after monsoon flooding in Mumbai

NEW DELHI (AP) — A three-story building has collapsed following heavy monsoon rains in the western Indian city of Mumbai, killing 11 people. Police said seven people were injured and rescuers were clearing the debris to find any residents possibly still trapped. Several parts of the city that is India’s financial and entertainment capital were flooded when 8 inches of rain fell in 12 hours. Roads, rail tracks and neighborhoods were left waterlogged. Building collapses are common in the Indian monsoon season when heavy rains weaken the foundations of poorly built structures.