What summer do you look back to as THEE hot summer?

Well we certainly have been dealing with a formidable heat wave in our region this early June 2021. As of June 9th, Wausau has had 5 days already with highs of 90 degrees or higher.

Whenever we have prolonged extreme stretches like this it makes me think back to other times of extreme weather. For me, the summer I hold as the standard for super hot weather in our area is the summer of 1988. I realize there were some really hot summers back in the 1930s, but that is way before my time.

As it turns out, I was entering my senior year of high school in the summer of 1988. I was involved in things like marching band and football practice in July and August. I distinctly remember how brutal those activities were in the chronic heat. In addition, I worked hard on the family farm that summer as well. We still had to milk cows, bale hay, and do all the other hard labor that went with farming back in those days. Not to mention, my bedroom was in the upstairs of an old farm house. There was no air conditioning. Lots of sweaty, stifling nights for sure.

There were many a days where I felt sick, dehydrated, and completely exhausted. I am sure I had the precursor to heat stroke several times in that spell! We had about 35 days with highs of 90 degrees or hotter than summer in our area! In fact, a few days topped 100 degrees. It was not uncommon to have the heat index up to 105 degrees in the summer of 1988.

Of course it was incredibly dry as well. It was one of the worst summer droughts in not only Wisconsin, but much of the nation. Not only were the lawns pretty much completely brown for a few months, many corn and soybean fields were withered and curled beyond repair.

So how about you? It that your top hot summer in you your memory bank, or do you have a different one?