UK, EU seek to avert ‘sausage war’ in post-Brexit talks

LONDON (AP) — A senior European Union official has expressed frustration after talks with the U.K. broke up without resolving differences over the implementation of their post-Brexit trade deal in Northern Ireland. Maros Sefcovic, the EU’s chief negotiator in the talks, says the bloc had reached a “crossroads” in its relationship with the U.K. after the British government threatened to take further unilateral action to delay living up to its obligations under the Brexit agreement. He says trust needs to be restored. The two officials met Wednesday amid rising tensions in Northern Ireland, the only part of the U.K. that shares a land border with the EU.