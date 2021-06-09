Three local soccer teams advance in first round of WIAA regional playoffs

The playoffs have officially begun and on Wednesday three local teams punched their tickets to the next round.

In a game that was moved from Tuesday, the Wausau West Warriors and the D.C. Everest Evergreens squared off in a classic. West struck early to go up 1-0.

It then turned into a defensive struggle until just about midway through the second half.

Everest would score to tie it, but less than minute later the Warriors would regain the lead.

The Evergreens would once again respond to force overtime, which would pass without a winner, so it was on to penalty kicks.

Eventually West would emerge victorious in PK's 2-0 to advance to face the top seeded Hudson on Saturday.

In other action both Wisconsin Rapids and Marshfield downed their opponents 4-0 and 7-1 respectively to keep their seasons alive.

The next round of regionals will be played Saturday June 12.