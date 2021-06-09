Special Weather Statement issued June 9 at 6:06PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 605 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Kentuck Lake Campground, or 12 miles east of Eagle River, moving

north at 15 mph.

Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Phelps, Kentuck Lake Campground, Alvin, Luna-White Deer Campground,

Franklin Lake Campground, Nelma, Anvil Lake Campground, Land O Lakes,

Lac Vieux Desert and Windsor Dam Campground.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until

this storm passes.