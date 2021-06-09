Special Weather Statement issued June 9 at 6:06PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Special Weather Statement issued June 9 at 6:06PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WINew
At 605 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Kentuck Lake Campground, or 12 miles east of Eagle River, moving
north at 15 mph.
Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Phelps, Kentuck Lake Campground, Alvin, Luna-White Deer Campground,
Franklin Lake Campground, Nelma, Anvil Lake Campground, Land O Lakes,
Lac Vieux Desert and Windsor Dam Campground.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until
this storm passes.