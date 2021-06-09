Son of famed Michigan coach says doctor molested him, too

DETROIT (AP) — Lawyers say a son of legendary University of Michigan football coach Bo Schembechler was among the hundreds of men who were sexually assaulted by a campus doctor. Matt Schembechler and two players who were also victims of Dr. Robert Anderson will speak about the abuse during a news conference Thursday. The accusations come a month after a report commissioned by the university found that Bo Schembechler and others were aware of complaints about Anderson, yet he remained at the school for decades. Former players Daniel Kwiatkowski and Gilvanni Johnson say they told Bo Schembechler but nothing happened. Hundreds of men say Anderson molested them. He spent 37 years on campus and died in 2008.