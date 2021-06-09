Nominee to oversee Indigenous affairs has widespread support

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — President Joe Biden’s nominee to oversee Indigenous affairs at the Interior Department says he doesn’t want to get in tribes’ way as they seek to improve infrastructure, public safety and the economy on their lands. Bryan Newland appeared before the Senate Indian Affairs Committee on Wednesday for a confirmation hearing. The committee didn’t immediately vote but expressed widespread support for the former president of the Bay Mills Indian Community. Newland is being considered for the position of assistant secretary for Indian Affairs. He’d be tasked with engaging with hundreds of tribes to ensure the federal government is upholding its responsibilities to them.