Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers: Gun thefts

Township of Plover, Wis. (WAOW)-- Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers is searching for the thief who stole hunting gear.

In early May, burglars went into two buildings on Eau Claire River Rd. in the Township of Plover.

"They took 10 guns and three compound bows," Marathon Co. Sheriff's Deputy Brad Tatro says.

The replacement value of the gear is $3,500.

Deputies released a list of the stolen items which range in calibers from:

.22 long rife

.20 gauges

.12 gauges

.30-.30 ( Steven Bolt Rifle with sentimental value)

.243 and

.308

Also stolen were the following compound bows:

Mathews (left-handed with snow and winter camo)

Hoyt

Bowtech

If you have information about this theft , please contact Marathon County Crime Stoppers:

Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)

Type: Submit a tip on-line here

Talk: Call 1-877-409-8777.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.