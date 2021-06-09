Lightning Vs. Vehicles

Fact: Most cars are safe from lightning, but it is the metal roof and metal sides that protect you, NOT the rubber tires. I just found this out. When lightning strikes a vehicle, it goes through the metal frame into the ground. Don't lean on doors during a thunderstorm.

Most of think of lightning striking from the sky-down. It is also ground-up. Cloud-to-ground (CG) lightning comes from the sky down, but the part you see comes from the ground up. A typical cloud-to-ground flash lowers a path of negative electricity (that we cannot see) towards the ground in a series of spurts.

Cool looking

I think of lightning striking the highest conducting point. Often, it does.

How does pavement get holes from lightning strikes? One way is by striking a vehicle, it goes through the metal cage, then tires, to the pavement.