League of Women Voters explores broadband expansion in Northwoods

VILAS COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) - Northwoods businesses and residents met this week to discuss how to build the economy in north-Central Wisconsin counties - primarily, through internet access.

In the past few months, Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) identified a lack of internet access as a major factor in the underdevelopment of Northwoods counties.

That includes Oneida, Forest and Vilas counties, among others.

The Vilas County Economic Development Council (EDC) says internet access often decides where businesses - and by extension, families - grow.

"The goal is to diversify and strengthen our economy.," explained Kathy Schmitz with the EDC. "It's a step we have to go through today, and without a doubt, we are an internet- and information-driven economy."

Northwoods counties have been working with both private and governmental groups to support broadband funding.

However, there is no rollout date.