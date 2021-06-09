Hearing held on Weston utility project

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW)-- A hearing was held Tuesday night about a utility project set to start later this summer in Weston.

The public works committee held the hearing regarding a second crossing of the Eau Claire River with water and sanitary sewer mains.

The sewer and water extensions will bring public utility service to the River Bend Estates subdivision where homes are currently on private wells and wastewater systems.

The extensions would also benefit development already existing on Apache Lane and North Apache Lane between Trotzer Lane and Estate Drive as well as the first 400 feet of River Bend Road west of Apache Lane.

In 2020, the Village Board approved the 2020-2024 Capital Improvement Plan with had the utility project as a 2021 project.

The route that was selected is the shortest distance for a second crossing of the river and loops the water system from the easternmost point on the north side of the river to the south side.

As part of the project, the street will be reconstructed with a concrete shoulder and driveway approaches will be replaced as needed.

Assessments

The total project cost is $1,745,398 and estimated assessment rates are as follows:

Sanitary Sewer Main and Lateral: $9,569.82 per lot

Water Main and Lateral: $12, 420.36 per lot

Asphalt Driveway: $3.21 per square foot

Concrete Driveway: $6.56 per square foot

Assessments will be levied when the project is completed and all costs are known which the village estimates will be in 2023.

Assessments can be deferred up to 10 years after the initial billing.

The village says the payment would start appearing on the 2023 tax bill

If homeowners choose to defer, the last payment would be in 2042.

Connection

Connection will required when the following happens:

Current private water or wastewater system fails

The property is sold

By the end of the tenth year after initial billing of the special assessment(2033)

Private wells can still be used for yard and garden watering.

"The basic benefit is that you're going to have a permanent option permanent solution to sewer and water service. You're not going to have that liability if you will of a private system that's going to have some finite life," said Keith Donner the village administrator

A packet from the hearing can be viewed below or at this link.