Frankfurt police tactical unit probed over far-right chats

BERLIN (AP) — Police in the German city of Frankfurt say the department’s tactical unit is being restructured amid an investigation into its member participating in a chat group where far-right messages were exchanged. Frankfurt Police President Gerhard Bereswill says the unit’s members are currently barred from work and one has been suspended from the force. Hesse state police searched the homes and workplaces of six officers on Wednesday. Frankfurt prosecutors said that 19 serving and one former police officer are suspected of exchanging messages that included Nazi imagery, which is forbidden under German law. The prosecutors said an investigation of an officer on suspicion of distributing child abuse images led to the discovery of the chat groups.