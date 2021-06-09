For residents, Dining on the Street is a new beginning

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- Dining on the Street is back for a second year of outdoor eats in downtown Wausau.

It originally started as a way to support restaurants through the trying times of the pandemic.

"Through the pandemic we had to evaluate different strategies to incentivize our businesses to expand their seating and also so they had more ways to generate revenue," said Blake Opal-Wahoske, director of the Wausau River District.

After the big response it got from the community, this year the event is back and bigger than ever, expanding now to include Saturdays.

"We've just moved back here, we've been gone for 30 years. This is really terrific what they've done down here," said Sam Folgert, a Wausau resident.

Now, eight restaurants are participating this year, with Back When Cafe joining the mix.

There will also be live music and even visual artists joining this year.

"Of course we will still have the same street closure here on the 3 and 400 block of third street but we will also extend entertainment down to Back When Cafe as well," Opal-Wahoske said.

Wednesday night, it was evident many community members are excited to be back after the uncertainties of the pandemic.

"People are more comfortable, even when we met a couple months ago people were more reserved and now people are more relaxed and I feel like they can be themselves again," said Wausau resident Annastacia Swope.

Dining on the street takes place Wednesdays and Saturdays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Reservations are recommended.