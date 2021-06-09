Evergreen’s Fuehrer comes in clutch for conference title

(WAOW) -- Senior catcher Calista Fuehrer smashed a three-run homerun in the top of the 5th to take the win over Wisconsin Rapids Tuesday, a big win marked by a big moment.

"My count in that at bat 0-0 it was the first pith and right before my teammate hayley had like a 15 pitches long and then all of the sudden she gets on so i was like ok I gotta step up and help my team any way I can, and throws a change up and I was like ok thats what im swinging at I knew right away it was gone," said Fuehrer.

The 6-4 final score landed the Evergreens as conference champions, undoubtable because of Fuehrer's ability to come in at the right time.

"That was my most clutch hit of the year, that's the one that got me the most pumped up and my dugout was pumped up for that one too."

Taking it back to before first pitch; it's all mental, and she'll be going forward with that same attitude.

"We knew that we had to have fun this game that we had to be like be loud and cheer cause if were flat then the rest of the game is gonna be flat so we had to jump out right away and it all just went our way."

Fuehrer and the Evergreens await their playoff seeding. On Thursday they'll find out who they'll face first in the postseason.