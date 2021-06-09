Concerts on the Square to hold 4th of July concert

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- Wausau Events announced Wednesday that there will be a special 4th of July Concert on the Square.

"After learning the regular 4th of July Celebration at Marathon Park wouldn’t be happening, the board decided to add a special night of Concerts on the Square for the community,” said Lindsey Lewitzke, interim director of Wausau Events.

Almost Normal will be performing from 6-8 p.m. on the 400 Block.

A line for the other concerts can be found here.