Cicadas delay White House press ahead of Biden overseas trip

WASHINGTON (AP) — Reporters traveling to the United Kingdom ahead of President Joe Biden’s first overseas trip were delayed seven hours after their chartered plane was overrun by cicadas. The Washington, D.C., area is among the many parts of the country confronting the swarm of Brood X, a large emergence of the loud 17-year insects that take to dive-bombing onto moving vehicles and unsuspecting passersby. Weather and crew rest issues also contributed to the flight delay. Even Biden wasn’t spared. The president brushed a cicada from his shoulder as he chatted up his traveling press corps before he boarded Air Force One for the flight to Europe.