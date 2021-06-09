2 Palestinian officers reported killed in West Bank shootout

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — The Palestinian Health Ministry says Israeli troops shot and killed two security officers during clashes in the West Bank town of Jenin. A third Palestinian was severely wounded in the shootout early Thursday. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military. The two dead have been identified as members of the Palestinian Authority’s Military Intelligence force. Israeli raids in West Bank areas controlled by the Palestinian Authority are common and they are usually meant to arrest wanted Palestinians. However, clashes with the Palestinian forces are rare as such operations are believed to be coordinated in advance between the two sides.