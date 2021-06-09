British twin sisters injured in Mexico crocodile attack

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Two British women are recovering from a crocodile attack in a coastal lagoon along Mexico’s southern Pacific coast. The two women were visiting a brackish lagoon near the surf and beach destination of Puerto Escondido. The head of the local civil defense office said Wednesday that the two women were swimming when one was attacked and pulled under by a crocodile. The second woman was injured trying to help by fighting off the crocodile as it attacked. The BBC reports that the women are 28-year-old twin sisters Melissa and Georgia Laurie, who had been volunteering and traveling in Mexico.