Wawa to mark ‘Mare of Easttown Day’ with new cheesesteak

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — For all the love Wawa has gotten thanks to the HBO hit TV show “Mare of Easttown,” the popular Pennsylvania convenience store chain is giving a little back. To celebrate its newest store opening in the county where the Kate Winslet-led crime drama is set, Wawa is dedicating Thursday as “Mare of Easttown Day,” an homage to the show that introduced the world to the coffee and hoagies Pennsylvanians have loved for years. Customers at the Delaware County store will get to enjoy free coffee, a Wawa Delco t-shirt and a limited edition cheesesteak named for the crime drama.