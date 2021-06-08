Umbrellas going up once again in downtown Wausau

The iconic umbrellas that hang above Third St. in downtown Wausau are set to go up this week.

City crews will shut down Third St. from Washington St. to Jefferson St. on both Tuesday and Wednesday to install them.

The road will be closed from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Tuesday, and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

The umbrellas have been installed every year since 2015, and last year, created the shape of a mask to honor frontline workers battling COVID-19.

Those umbrellas generally stay up until they're replaced by holiday decorations.