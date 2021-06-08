Special Weather Statement issued June 8 at 9:40PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 937 PM CDT, radar indicated a strong gust front associated with a

weakening area of thunderstorms. The gust front extended from near

Hatfield to near Lake Wazeecha. Movement was south at 20 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this gust front. The

gusty winds may persist for 15 to 20 minutes, and could cause minor

tree damage.

Locations impacted include…

Necedah, Shortville, New Rome, Strongs Prairie, Big Flats, Lynn,

Warrens, Granton, Cutler, Colburn, City Point, Wyeville, Finley, New

Miner, Highways 13 And 21, Potters Flowage, County Roads G And O,

Jellystone Park Near Warrens, County Roads C And G and Shennington.

This includes Interstate 94 between mile markers 129 and 142.