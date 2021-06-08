Special Weather Statement issued June 8 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 900 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Clintonville to 9 miles southeast of

Wittenberg to near Bevent to 7 miles southwest of Mosinee. Movement

was south at 35 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Wausau, Stevens Point, Wisconsin Rapids, Waupaca, Marshfield, Weston,

Rib Mountain, Clintonville, Mosinee and Abbotsford.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.