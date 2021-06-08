Special Weather Statement issued June 8 at 7:31PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 729 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Wausaukee to Lakewood to 5 miles north of

Antigo to Merrill. Movement was south at 15 mph.

Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with

these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Wausau, Antigo, Weston, Merrill, Rib Mountain, Crivitz, Mountain,

Wausaukee, Pound and White Lake.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.