Special Weather Statement issued June 8 at 5:54PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Special Weather Statement issued June 8 at 5:54PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WINew
At 553 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong
thunderstorms over eastern Vilas, eastern Oneida and Forest
counties, moving south at 5 to 10 mph.
Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
these storm.
Locations impacted include…
Crandon, Eagle River, Parrish, Headwaters Wilderness, Carter, Kentuck
Lake Campground, North Otter Creek Natural Area, Woodlawn, Three
Lakes and Elcho.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may
lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through
flooded roadways.
Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until
the storms pass.