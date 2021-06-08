Special Weather Statement issued June 8 at 5:54PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 553 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong

thunderstorms over eastern Vilas, eastern Oneida and Forest

counties, moving south at 5 to 10 mph.

Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

these storm.

Locations impacted include…

Crandon, Eagle River, Parrish, Headwaters Wilderness, Carter, Kentuck

Lake Campground, North Otter Creek Natural Area, Woodlawn, Three

Lakes and Elcho.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may

lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through

flooded roadways.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until

the storms pass.