Special Weather Statement issued June 8 at 4:12PM CDT by NWS Duluth MN

At 411 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was 10 miles northwest of

Squirrel Lake, or 11 miles southeast of Turtle Flambeau Flowage,

moving southeast at 10 mph.

Wind gusts up to 30 mph, half inch diameter hail, torrential

rainfall, and frequent cloud to ground lightning can be expected with

this storm.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Price

County, including the following locations… Pike Lake.

Seek shelter inside a sturdy building and away from windows until

this storm passes. Get off area lakes and seek shelter on shore in a

sturdy shelter or a hard topped vehicle.