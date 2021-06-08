Special Weather Statement issued June 8 at 4:12PM CDT by NWS Duluth MN

Special Weather Statement issued June 8 at 4:12PM CDT by NWS Duluth MNNew
At 411 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was 10 miles northwest of
Squirrel Lake, or 11 miles southeast of Turtle Flambeau Flowage,
moving southeast at 10 mph.
Wind gusts up to 30 mph, half inch diameter hail, torrential
rainfall, and frequent cloud to ground lightning can be expected with
this storm.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Price
County, including the following locations… Pike Lake.
Seek shelter inside a sturdy building and away from windows until
this storm passes. Get off area lakes and seek shelter on shore in a
sturdy shelter or a hard topped vehicle.