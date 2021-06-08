Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 8 at 7:15PM CDT until June 8 at 7:30PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 712 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pearson, or 15

miles southwest of Crandon, moving south at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

Locations impacted include…

Pearson, Veterans Memorial County Park, Ma Ka Ja Wan Scout

Reservation, Elcho, Summit Lake, Post Lake, Pickerel and Koepenick.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency.

They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in

Green Bay.