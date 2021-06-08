Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 8 at 6:59PM CDT until June 8 at 7:30PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 659 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pearson, or 14

miles southwest of Crandon, moving southeast at 5 to 10 mph. Another

severe storm was located northwest of Elcho.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Pearson, Veterans Memorial County Park, Ma Ka Ja Wan Scout

Reservation, Elcho, Enterprise, Lennox, Summit Lake, Post Lake,

Pelican Lake and Pickerel.

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from

windows.

To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency.

They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in

Green Bay.