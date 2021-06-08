Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 8 at 6:59PM CDT until June 8 at 7:30PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 8 at 6:59PM CDT until June 8 at 7:30PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WIUpdated
At 659 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pearson, or 14
miles southwest of Crandon, moving southeast at 5 to 10 mph. Another
severe storm was located northwest of Elcho.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Pearson, Veterans Memorial County Park, Ma Ka Ja Wan Scout
Reservation, Elcho, Enterprise, Lennox, Summit Lake, Post Lake,
Pelican Lake and Pickerel.
Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside
should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from
windows.
To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency.
They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in
Green Bay.