Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 8 at 6:00PM CDT until June 8 at 6:30PM CDT by NWS Duluth MN

At 559 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Prentice, or 25

miles southeast of Park Falls, moving southeast at 5 mph.

HAZARD…Quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

southeastern Price County, including the following locations…

Brantwood, Cranberry Lake and Clifford.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud-to-ground

lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from

windows.