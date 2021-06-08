Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 8 at 5:47PM CDT until June 8 at 6:30PM CDT by NWS Duluth MN

The National Weather Service in Duluth MN has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Price County in north central Wisconsin…

* Until 630 PM CDT.

* At 546 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Prentice, or

24 miles southeast of Park Falls, moving southeast at 5 mph.

HAZARD…Quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near…

Prentice around 605 PM CDT.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.