Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 8 at 5:47PM CDT until June 8 at 6:30PM CDT by NWS Duluth MN

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 8 at 5:47PM CDT until June 8 at 6:30PM CDT by NWS Duluth MNNew
The National Weather Service in Duluth MN has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Southeastern Price County in north central Wisconsin…
* Until 630 PM CDT.
* At 546 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Prentice, or
24 miles southeast of Park Falls, moving southeast at 5 mph.
HAZARD…Quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.
* This severe thunderstorm will be near…
Prentice around 605 PM CDT.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.