River District holds Pride Month promotional event

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- In celebration of Pride Month, the River District is encouraging shoppers to check out promotions at some of its businesses.

You can buy special Pride themed items at places like The Local, or enjoy special offers from places like Evolutions in Design or Politos.

The event is running all throughout the month of June.

The director of the Wausau River District says it's a way for businesses to lift up other communities.

"If businesses have the ability to shine some visibility on minority communities, that's always a great opportunity for them to not only be supportive and be an ally but also you know rise our business community up together," said Blake Opal-Wahoske, director of the River District,

The District plans to add more businesses throughout the month. You can check their blog for more info.