Protesters maintain blockade at Minnesota oil pipeline site

PARK RAPIDS, Minn. (AP) — Protesters fighting Canadian-based Enbridge Energy’s push to replace an aging oil pipeline across northern Minnesota have maintained a blockade at a pump station as part of a summer drive to stop the project before it can go into service later this year. Two protesters spent the night in a boat blocking the entrance to the Line 3 construction site, while one was was underneath, A Hubbard County sheriff’s deputy and a handful of private security guards stood by. The pumping station near Park Rapids was a major focus of Monday’s protests, with some people chaining themselves to equipment before police began making arrests.