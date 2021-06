MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WAOW) - Roundy's Supermarkets, Inc., parent company for Kroger, Pick 'n Save, and Metro Market, has announced it will host a hiring event Thursday for all stores across Wisconsin.

Specifically, the hiring fair will run on Thursday, June 10th from 1-4p.m. for all shifts in all 106 stores in the Badger state, including full- and part-time positions.

Anyone interested can apply in-person at the fair or online by clicking here.