All-clear after unspecified threat locks down Pearl Harbor

HONOLULU (AP) — The U.S. military has declared an “all-clear” after an unspecified threat prompted an hours-long lockdown of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. A military news release didn’t elaborate on the “potential incident” that required the base to close gate entrances and to direct people to shelter in place. During the investigation, tours were suspended while guests at the USS Arizona Memorial and the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum sheltered in place. Tours are now allowed to resume. The military say the Honolulu Police Department and Federal Fire Department helped with the investigation.