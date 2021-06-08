Parade of Homes kicks off Tuesday evening!

CENTRAL WISCONSIN (WAOW) -- The long-standing tradition, Parade of Homes, is back this year with fewer safety measures compared to last year during the pandemic. The event kicks off Tuesday evening.

There are seven homes being featured in this year's parade. Two of the homes were recently built in Mosinee and the other five are in Wausau.

"The last year you've been cooped up a little bit, everyone's been looking online at like Pinterest and stuff like that so you get to come out and see the real deal here," Woodbury Custom Homes Owner Sam McLellan said. "These are homes that you might even see on there."

The parade is hosted by the Wausau Home Builders Association. Home builders telling News 9 it's no easy task leading up to the parade.

The only stipulation for this years event is you must be over the age of 16 to attend.

"There's a lot of extra work that goes into a parade of home behind the scenes that most people don't see. This is the fun part. The next couple days is just showing off what we've been working for, a lot of times around a year. So, we're super excited but it's to the fun stage now," McLellan said.

The fun kicks off Tuesday at 5 p.m. and runs until Sunday. Tickets are $10/person and can be purchased at any of the seven homes along the parade route.

For a full list of the featured homes and hours for the parade, click HERE.