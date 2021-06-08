On 1st overseas trip, Biden to assure allies and meet Putin

On 1st overseas trip, Biden to assure allies and meet PutinNew
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden departs Wednesday for the United Kingdom. It’s the president’s first overseas trip of his term and he’s eager to reassert the United States on the world stage. Biden has set the stakes for his eight-day trip in sweeping terms, believing that the West must publicly demonstrate it can compete economically with China as the world emerges from the coronavirus pandemic. The trip ends with a summit with Russia’s Vladimir Putin.